OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OGI. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a hold rating and set a $1.72 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.65.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 206,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192,209 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

