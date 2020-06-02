Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note issued on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KURA. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $776.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

