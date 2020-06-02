Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $182.05.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,631,000 after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

