Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AERI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of AERI opened at $14.61 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $664.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after buying an additional 495,181 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 582,540 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,396,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 326,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

