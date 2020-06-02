Oppenheimer Comments on Peloton’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after buying an additional 3,724,613 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after buying an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,168,000 after buying an additional 1,450,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237 over the last ninety days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

