Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.87. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

