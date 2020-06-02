Olympic Steel’s (ZEUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $121.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $354.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,229 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Stovsky acquired 5,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 13,239 shares of company stock worth $119,992 over the last three months. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 459.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 44,859 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

