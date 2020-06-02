Old Republic International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 206.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

NYSE ORI opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25 and a beta of 0.85. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $207,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

