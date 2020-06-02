Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

