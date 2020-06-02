Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 500.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $6,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

