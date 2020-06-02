Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $103,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

