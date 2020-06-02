Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

NRIM opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,950 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

