Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.74. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

