Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Imperial Capital dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOG. SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

NOG stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,303,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 40.8% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,695,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares during the last quarter.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 583,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $481,127.40.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

