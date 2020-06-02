Northcoast Research Weighs in on Cognex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

CGNX opened at $56.86 on Monday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.