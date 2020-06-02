Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,419 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Nike were worth $54,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 394.2% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

