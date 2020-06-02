NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NEE opened at $256.00 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

