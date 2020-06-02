Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEXA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $537.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $442.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nexa Resources by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nexa Resources by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

