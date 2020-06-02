Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,996,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,122.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $128.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.