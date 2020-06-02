Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $17,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $178,435.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

