NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,400.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

