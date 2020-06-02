Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NLTX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 24.92, a current ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 121,800 shares of company stock worth $1,230,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.