Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Navient stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

