Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Msci by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

MSCI opened at $335.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.35. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $356.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.