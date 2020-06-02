Morgan Stanley Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $105.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.25 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.6% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,051,000 after purchasing an additional 106,544 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.