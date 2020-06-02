Morgan Stanley Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $25.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

NASDAQ CAR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 515,640 shares of company stock worth $10,159,670. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.