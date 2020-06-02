Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

