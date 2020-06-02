Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

