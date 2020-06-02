Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

