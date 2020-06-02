Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,372 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,372 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

