Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 303 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

NYSE PPG opened at $103.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

