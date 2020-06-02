Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,567 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Hasbro by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hasbro by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

