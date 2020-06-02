Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,840,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,617,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,224. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $365.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.31. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

