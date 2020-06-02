Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 17,464 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.