Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 16,640 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

