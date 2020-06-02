Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 14,955 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,495,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

