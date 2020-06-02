Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 239,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.