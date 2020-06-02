Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,256,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.