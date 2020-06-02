Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 7,018 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

