Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $973,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.60. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

