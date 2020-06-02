Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Corning by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

