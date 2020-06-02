Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

