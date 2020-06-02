Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 1,137.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.11% of Plains GP worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other Plains GP news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,937.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 211,600 shares of company stock valued at $972,812. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.