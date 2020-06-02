Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $538.23 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.