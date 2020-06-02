Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 25.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $149.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $6,153,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.