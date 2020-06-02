Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

