Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.11.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.