Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

