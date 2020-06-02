Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.46.

COST stock opened at $308.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

