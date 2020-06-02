Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 407 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 170,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.38.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $206.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.71. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $148.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

